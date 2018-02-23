Kern County Museum hosted California History Day for third and fourth graders

When learning about the history of California most children sit in a classroom and read a textbook. However, third and fourth graders got a different learning experience with hands on activities at the Kern County Museum today.

Local children from across all Kern County came to the Kern County Museum to learn all about the rich history of California. Nine different local schools showed up to the Kern County Museum for a history day. 700 third and fourth graders explored for almost three hours to learn about the history of California. “It’s nice to have this kind of day to have an out of class experience to enhance the education they are learning throughout the year,” said Stephanie Love, the Education Director at the Kern County Museum.

The Kern County Museum has been inviting schools to California History Day for about 15 years. At this history day there are 13 different hands on educational stations. “A few of the stations that we had today that kids do love is the gold panning, so they actually have a trough filled with sand and water and gold in there that they can pan with and get some gold and then go weigh their gold in the assay office,” said Love. Another favorite was getting to make handmade tortillas the old fashioned way with masa flour and an old fashioned hand press.

Students could also take part in four different guided tours of exhibits like the Norris School and the locomotive. Love says the best part about today is the reaction she sees and hears from the students. “I love how the kids are so excited to be here, but also so expressive about it so often times I’ll hear kids say wow why is this place so amazing and that’s just awesome to hear,” said Love.

The second history day done during the school year for students is Frontier Life. And different guided tours are also available throughout the year for all ages.