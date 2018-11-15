Kern County Museum inviting Bakersfield mom to Project Play

Sydney Isenberg
10:16 AM, Nov 15, 2018
1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is inviting Bakersfield moms to connect with each other moms through their Project Play

The Kern County Museum and Lori Brock Discovery Center are offering a mommy-and-me social today. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while the kids can enjoy some crafts.

The social will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Museum located on Chester Avenue.

