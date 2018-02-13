Kern County Museum kicks off Spring Lecture Series

Partly Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Each lecture held inside of the Standard School talks about Kern County's past for about an hour starting at 6 p.m.
They've listed the following dates and topics:
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of…