Kern County Museum kicks off Spring Lecture Series

Johana Restrepo
1:11 PM, Feb 13, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.

Each lecture held inside of the Standard School talks about Kern County's past for about an hour starting at 6 p.m.

They've listed the following dates and topics:

  • Feb. 21 - Woody Guthrie and the Power of the Media: How Guthrie Gave a Voice to the Dust Bowl by: Jennifer Andreotti
  • March 7 - Kern County Olympians by Lori Wear
  • March 21 - History of the Tejon Tribe by Sarah Hernandez
  • April 4 - Opium Dens, Hopheads, and Reefer: A History of Drugs in Kern County by Lori Wear
  • April 18 - Buffalo Bill in California by Gregory Hinton
  • May 2 - The Weirdest Homes in Bakersfield by Lori Wear
  • May 16 - Plague in the Boomtowns: The Spanish Influenza in Bakersfield and Kern County by Garth Milan

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News