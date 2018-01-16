Kern County Museum lowers prices for students and children under 12

1:51 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum announced Tuesday they will reduce the price of admission for children 12 years old and under starting in January. 

The admission for children 12 year old and under was $10 and now being reduced in half to $5.

