Kern County probation unit make arrests, seize firearms and drugs.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers with the Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit (PRCS) make two arrests and seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after making a probation check Wednesday in the 5300 block of Lamar Court.

According to the PRCS, officers found 37-year-old Dustin Alberico, who fled inside.

After a brief standoff Alberico was safely taken into custody, the PRCS said in a statement.

A second person, 49-year-old Robyn Riley, was determined to be on active felony probation.

During a search, officers located two 9mm semi-automatic handguns, over 120 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of heroin, ammunition, scales, and $5,000, accordsing to the PRCS.

Alberico was arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses and an outstanding felony warrant. Riley was arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug sale offenses.