Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County probation unit make arrests, seize firearms and drugs

items.[0].image.alt
Kern County Probation Department
Kern County probation unit make arrests, seize firearms and drugs.
Kern County probation unit make arrests, seize firearms and drugs
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:00:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers with the Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit (PRCS) make two arrests and seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after making a probation check Wednesday in the 5300 block of Lamar Court.

According to the PRCS, officers found 37-year-old Dustin Alberico, who fled inside.

After a brief standoff Alberico was safely taken into custody, the PRCS said in a statement.

A second person, 49-year-old Robyn Riley, was determined to be on active felony probation.

During a search, officers located two 9mm semi-automatic handguns, over 120 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of heroin, ammunition, scales, and $5,000, accordsing to the PRCS.

Alberico was arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses and an outstanding felony warrant. Riley was arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug sale offenses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!