Kern County rental assistance programs look to prevent a housing crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Around 300 people are submitting rental assistance applications in Kern County daily. That is according to the county’s Housing Authority assistance executive director who said the surge began in the weeks leading up to the eviction moratorium deadline at the beginning of this month.

Along with the high volume of applications, most are unfinished when submitted and take even more time to process. That is why the housing authority is tapping into 11 community organizations to help different communities submit the application correctly in hopes of getting the funds out to these individuals quicker.

Hector Hernandez works with the indigenous community in Kern County and shares what they are facing: "You have folks that you have the mom and dad working in the fields and then suddenly because of the school, the COVID, the pandemic itself, people had to stop working. At least one of them had to stop working and if the kids or both of them got sick or got infected, then both of them had to stop for 2 or 3 weeks, whatever they needed to recover and during that time, they are struggling with money."

Hernandez adds many don't have access to healthcare or do not understand the application as many only speak their native language or very little Spanish. That is why they are hoping some changes can be made to streamline this application process.

