Kern County seeks public input on redistricting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is seeking the community's input at a public hearing on redistricting.

The event will be a hybrid in-person and virtual format set for 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

Redrawing district lines is to ensure Kern County's current population reflects each district's voters in accordance with the 2020 U.S. Census data.

If attending in person, the hearing will be in the Kern County Board Chambers at 115 Truxtun Ave. It will available to view on the county's YouTube channel.

You can also call in 831-296-3421 (audio only) and enter phone conference ID: 995 496 641#. For a Spanish translation, enter conference ID: 231 968 088#.

Other ways to participate in the process include:

Practice drawing maps before U.S. Census date is delivered Sept. 30 by using the county's map-drawing software by printing the provided maps using the online District R map drawing tool. visit here to print files and draw desired districts. Maps can be scanned and submitted to redistricting@kerncounty.com or dropped off at any Kern County Library during business hours.

You can also fill out a Community of Interest Form to be considered in the redistricting process. For more information, visit the county's redistricting website.