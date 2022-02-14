Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood denies ACLU's ICE 'collusion' allegations

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is going on the offensive following a report released by the ACLU recently accusing Central Valley law enforcement of working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to apprehend undocumented immigrants.

Youngblood denied those accusations several times during a press conference saying immigration status is never discussed when taking someone into custody.

The report also claims people are arrested and turned over to ICE in violation of Senate Bill 54 and accuses law enforcement of underreporting the numbers.

Youngblood targeted that report saying it was vague with no names or dates making it impossible for his department to investigate the allegations.

Not to mention KCSO has been under investigation by the Department of Justice for the last five years.