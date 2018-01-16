Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating after a car was shot at near Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle was shot near Wasco.

According to KCSO around 7:00 p.m. Monday a man was driving near Blankenship Avenue and North Palm Avenue when he heard gunfire.

Officials said the man drove to the Shell Gas Station on Highway 46 near Palm Avenue and called police.

The vehicle did have gunshot holes in it, but the driver was not injured.

Officials said there is no suspect information and no suspect vehicle information.