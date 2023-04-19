Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in vacant field

Watch Now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in downtown Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, deputies were called to the 2500 block of California Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a fire in an encampment at that location. Upon further investigation the found a body with "apparent trauma." The cause of that trauma was not disclosed.

Detectives with the KCSO are investigating it as a "suspicious death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

