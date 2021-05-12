Kern county students recognized for mental health, suicide prevention achievements

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The Directing Change Program & Film Contest announced the regional finalists in the ninth annual student contest encouraging young people to create short films and art projects about suicide prevention and mental health.

Students at the Career Technical Educator Center are among the regional finalists being recognized for artistic achievements in mental health and suicide prevention.

The contest is part of statewide suicide prevention and mental health efforts administered by the California Mental Health Services Authority. The program’s newest category “Hope and Justice” encourages young people to express how they cope during tough times and find the hope to continue moving forward.

As our youth lived through one historic event after another this year, we saw mental health levels decline in the midst of global health and social events. Directing Change supported youth with learning resources focused on healthy coping and self-care, and by providing an outlet for creative expression, said Shanti Bond Martinez, Senior Program Manager. Bond Martinez continued: Our youth filmmakers created inspiring, educational films helped them to stay hopeful and reminded their peers they are not alone. Their determination to create despite all they endured shows how truly resilient they are. This flexibility and strength will no doubt benefit them as they manage through grief, loss, uncertainty and the transition to a changed post-pandemic world.

The pandemic intensified many risk factors for suicide.

This increased the need to focus on supporting these young individuals through prevention and early intervention efforts.

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live on May 18 at 7 p.m.

Region 4 Mental Health Finalists from Kern County

Third Place (TIED): “Baggage”

Kern County Career Technical Education Center

Filmmakers: Josiah Bunde, Alejandro Martinez, Gracie Contreras, and Essiah Torres

Advisor: Lisa Krch