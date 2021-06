BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County will not move into the state's lowest re-opening tier just weeks before California is set to do away with the system.

According to Kern County Public Health, the county's case rate is too high. The health equity metric and the testing positivity rate did meet the requirements to move into the yellow tier.

The county has remained in the orange since April.

California is currently scheduled to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on June 15th.