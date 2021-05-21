Watch
Kern County unemployment improves over last month

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 21, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Unemployment rates in Kern County are improving. The Employment Development Department released data showing the county's unemployment rate was 10.7 percent last month. That's down from 11 percent in March.

Numbers show there were 40,100 people who were unemployed in April. The county's unemployment rate is nearly twice what it is in the United States.

The state's unemployment rate is currently just over 8 percent.

And Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on the job conditions in the state.

"California created 101,800 jobs in April. That’s nearly 40% of all jobs created in the nation. The #CA comeback is happening in real time."

