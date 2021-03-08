Kern County vaccine appointments available, residents can sign up on the MyTurn website

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County vaccine appointments are open on the MyTurn website.

A site in Rosamond has appointments starting Tuesday and going until Saturday while a site in Arvin and another in Wasco start Wednesday and goes until Sunday.

Those that qualify to get a shot currently are healthcare workers, 65 years or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services, and food and agriculture workers.

To make your appointment visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

Anyone can register and will be notified when they become eligible.