Kern County vaccine appointments available, residents can sign up on the MyTurn website

In Kern County vaccine appointments are open on the my-turn website.
23ABC News
Generic image of a health care worker preparing a vaccine.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:24:45-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County vaccine appointments are open on the MyTurn website.

A site in Rosamond has appointments starting Tuesday and going until Saturday while a site in Arvin and another in Wasco start Wednesday and goes until Sunday.

Those that qualify to get a shot currently are healthcare workers, 65 years or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services, and food and agriculture workers.

To make your appointment visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

Anyone can register and will be notified when they become eligible.

