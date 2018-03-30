Kern County voters will have access to new accessible ballot marking device

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Elections Department is hosting an introductory presentation of the county's new accessible ballot marking device on Friday.

The department will demonstrate the ease voters who are unable to mark and cast a traditional ballot will be able to vote.

There will be units on-site for the public to test.

The demonstration will be held at 10 a.m. at 7224 Schirra Court in Bakersfield.

If you would like to attend, you're asked to call 661-868-3590.