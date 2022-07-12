Watch Now
Kern Health Systems awards grants to school wellness programs, organizations

23ABC
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:25:14-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Health Systems announced Tuesday it's awarding more than $400,000 to school wellness programs and community-based programs.

The money will go toward funding seven new school wellness programs and 72 community grant programs throughout Kern County during the 2022-23 calendar year.

The schools receiving funding for wellness programs are:

  • Alicante Elementary School - Lamont
  • Fred L. Thompson Junior High School - Bakersfield
  • Harvest Elementary School - Delano
  • Horizon Elementary School - Bakersfield
  • Kernville Elementary School - Lake Isabella
  • Louise Sandrini Elementary School - Bakersfield
  • Woodrow Wallace Middle School - Lake Isabella

Some of the programs receiving community-based grants include Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County; Bakersfield Senior Center; Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center; Community Action Partnership of Kern's Oasis Family Resource Center; No Sister Left Behind; and Riverstone Wellness.

