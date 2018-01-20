Kern Literacy Council sees surge in students seeking help, need for tutors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Literacy Council has seen a surge in the number of students seeking help in reading, writing, and speaking English, leaving the council in a need for more tutors.

Tutors are needed to help students with reading and math skills as well as learning the English language and GED programs.

Tutors must be able to commit to spending anywhere between 90 minutes to two hours a week helping students in the various subjects.

Volunteer tutors have the option of choosing one-on-one tutoring or group tutoring, and can do so in any public place, library, or the Kern Literacy Council office.

Tutors can range in ages from 18 to 80. To learn more on tutoring opportunities you can contact the program coordinator at info@Kernliteracy.org or 661-324-3212.