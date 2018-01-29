Kern Medical Epilepsy Center opens epilepsy monitoring unit in Kern County

10:37 AM, Jan 29, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Medical Epilepsy Center introduced an Epilepsy Monitoring Unit in Kern County Monday, January 29.

The Kern Medical partnered up with The University of Southern California (USC) Neurorestoration Center back in 2017 to open the epilepsy center in Kern County.

