Kern Medical offering free prenatal classes in English and Spanish throughout March

Johana Restrepo
9:23 AM, Mar 6, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern Medical is offering free prenatal classes in English and Spanish through March. The classes are four sessions each.

English:

  • Part 1: March 8, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Part 2: March 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Part 3: March 22, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Part 4: March 29, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Spanish:

  • 1ra parte: Marzo 6, 9 a.m. a 11:30 a.m.
  • 2da parte: Marzo 13, 9 a.m. a 11:30 a.m.
  • 3ra parte: Marzo 20, 9 a.m. a 11:30 a.m.
  • 4ta parte: Marzo 27, 9 a.m. a 11:30 a.m.

