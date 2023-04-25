Kern Public Works reopens one lane of Round Mountain Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Works Department has issued a statement regarding the modified reopening of Round Mountain Road.

KCPW is opening one lane of Round Mountain Road 4 miles east of China Grade Loop between Rio Mesa Drive and Rio Frio Drive. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to help drivers in both directions safely use the westbound lane. The eastbound lane will remain closed.

Emergency work to stabilize the slope affecting the eastbound lane of Round Mountain Road will be happening Wednesday and Thursday, April 26 and 27.

During the day on Wednesday and Thursday, both work crews and flaggers will be at the site. Drivers who will be going through the area are urged to keep an eye out for workers, reduce their speed, and drive with care through the construction zone.