BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern River Conservancy says that the 7th Annual Kern River Clean-up was a huge success.

Over the weekend 100 volunteers from all throughout California helped clean up the river. Organizers said that they cleaned up seven locations over a 15-mile area. They picked up over 2,000 pounds of trash throughout the way.

Food and equipment were provided by different businesses throughout California.