KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Communities in Kernville are thanking firefighters who worked to save homes while battling the French Fire last month.

Kern Valley High School leadership and students posted a thank you video for first responders.

The French Fire sparked in august and burned through over 26,000 acres in Kern County communities.

It lead to multiple evacuations in areas including Wofford Heights and is currently 98% contained.