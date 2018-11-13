Kern Valley Search and Rescue team heads to NorCal to help with Camp Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Members of Kern Valley Search and Rescue are headed to Northern California near the Camp Fire to help with fire recovery missions.

The 6-person Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) left for Northern California this morning.

According to Cal Fire, as of 7:30 a.m. today, the Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 30% contained. 42 people have died due to the fire.