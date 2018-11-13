Kern Valley Search and Rescue team heads to NorCal to help with Camp Fire

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Members of Kern Valley Search and Rescue are headed to Northern California near the Camp Fire to help with fire recovery missions.
The 6-person Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) left for Northern California this morning.
According to Cal Fire, as of 7:30 a.m. today, the Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 30% contained. 42 people have died due to the fire.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
Members of Kern Valley Search and Rescue are headed to Northern California near the Camp Fire to help with fire recovery missions.
During a recent appearance on FOX News, Kevin McCarthy thanked firefighters and first responders who are battling wildfires across the…