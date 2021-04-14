KHSD students can return to class starting next week or continue distance learning

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — New information from the Kern High School District about returning to in-person learning has been announced.

According to the district, the number of students that chose to return to in-person instruction does not impact school operations.

For example, if a class only has two students in person they will continue with the in-person option.

Students who want to continue with distance learning can and those that want to return can do that as well.

Each school site has a COVID safety plan on their websites.

Next week freshman will be able to come back to school and sophomores and juniors the week after.