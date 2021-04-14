Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

KHSD students can return to class starting next week or continue distance learning

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Kern High School District
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 22:56:04-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — New information from the Kern High School District about returning to in-person learning has been announced.

According to the district, the number of students that chose to return to in-person instruction does not impact school operations.

For example, if a class only has two students in person they will continue with the in-person option.

Students who want to continue with distance learning can and those that want to return can do that as well.

Each school site has a COVID safety plan on their websites.

Next week freshman will be able to come back to school and sophomores and juniors the week after.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive