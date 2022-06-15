KHSD: Two South students arrested after guns found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District said two South High students were arrested Tuesday after each were found with a gun.

KHSD said the South High School Administration received a tip that a student had a gun in their backpack. During the investigation, officials were informed another student had a gun, said KHSD.

KHSD said the investigation is ongoing but there's no indication the students intended to use the firearms at school.

Kern High School District Police arrested both students

Out of an abundance of caution, an extra KHSD police officer and security personnel were present on and around campus Wednesday, said KHSD.