Kick-off celebration for 27th Relay for Life of Bakersfield scheduled for Saturday

Johana Restrepo
4:24 PM, Jan 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A kick-off celebration for the 27th Relay for Life of Bakersfield is scheduled for Saturday.

Future and current Bakersfield Relay teams will gather at Spectrum Amphitheatre at the Park at Riverwalk from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to prepare for the 2018 Relay happening in May.

Saturday's event schedule is as follows:

  • 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: teams arrive
  • 9:30 a.m.: program begins
  • 10:45 a.m.: program ends (time approximate)
  • 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.: free family games

