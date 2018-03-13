KORN lead guitarist stops by Mission at Kern County

Lead guitarist, and co-founder of the famed nu metal band KORN made a stop in Bakersfield on Monday.

Brian Welch, better known as 'Head' to his fans, stopped by the Mission at Kern County to tour the facility and meet with residents in it's program. Welch, who became a born again Christian in 2005, left the band briefly, embarking on a solo career before rejoining the band in 2013.

Welch has been outspoken about his faith, and past battle with substance abuse.

Staff at the Mission say Welch's visit was uplifting to the residents in organizations' 1-year Christian discipleship program. Many of the participants in that program battle life-controlling addictions.

KORN is currently on an international tour with upcoming shows in Japan and Australia this month.