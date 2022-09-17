La Marcha sound celebrates cultural connection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — In 2014, eight Bakersfield musicians came together as a cover band performing well-known cumbia, salsa, merengue, and bachata music. Eight years later, not only are they well-known in the community, they are performing original music across Kern County and the state.

La Marcha has a sound that celebrates cultural connection while crossing musical genres. The band is David Duran on vocals, guitar, and accordion, Ruben Carrillo on vocals and keys, percussionist Daniel Lopez, and drummer Miles Edward.

The band's genre-crossing sound has been noticed by other California musicians. Notably, La Marcha received the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ blessing to remake their iconic 1991 hit “Under the Bridge” into a Spanish song with a cumbia beat. La Marcha’s cover of “Under the Bridge” is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

For those who would like to catch the band live, they will be performing Friday night, September 16th, at Shenanigans Irish Pub starting at 11:00 pm. They’ll also be playing the Kern County Fair on October 2nd on the Frontier Stage.