Labor Day weekend safety tips from Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department has safety tips for the families who will be outdoors, participating in activities, and traveling this holiday weekend. From food safety at the barbecue to dealing with pesky mosquitos, here are a few precautions you can take to make sure your holiday weekend is the best it can be.

Heat Safety

This year, the biggest party foul is being perpetuated by Mother Nature. Heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations like seniors, young children, people with disabilities or diseases, and pregnant people. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, but avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar. Make your own shade by wearing a wide brimmed hat and loose fitting clothing, and avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day. Also, be sure to check on neighbors and friends who might be at risk for heat-related conditions.

Water Safety

One way many people choose to beat the heat is to get into the water, and it pays to be safe there, too. Bodies of water such as swimming pools, lakes and rivers can pose significant risk of drowning, especially to young children. Make sure to have a water watcher on guard at all times when children are in the water who is able to watch them without distraction. You can learn more about becoming a Water Watcher by visiting the Kern County Public Health website.

Food Safety

Labor Day is a time for some people to get the whole family together and have a cookout, but keep food safety in mind when firing up the grill this weekend. To avoid foodborne illness, always start with clean hands and utensils, but never wash or rinse meat, poultry, or seafood before cooking. Keep raw meat away from other foods to avoid cross contamination, and always cook food until it's hot enough to effectively kill any pathogens that might be in the meat. For foods like steak, chops, and fish, a minimum temperature of 145 degrees is ideal. Cook hot dogs, hamburgers, and poultry to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees. Invest in a food thermometer to ensure thorough cooking.

Mosquito Safety

The smallest guests at your gathering might be the most unwelcome, but there are ways to avoid and repel mosquitoes that take little more than some household diligence and a few easily available tools. Mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus, and mosquito bites are the most common way for humans to contract the virus. While most people will experience mild symptoms, West Nile Virus can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. To discourage the pests from breeding around your home, make sure to remove any standing water from flower pots and outdoor pet water bowls. Decrease your risk of being bitten by wearing long-sleeves and pants, applying mosquito repellent, and making sure the screens in your windows and doors are in good repair.

Labor Day weekend is the last party blast of summer, and with a little foresight, some extra care, and readily available products and tools, it'll be a party to remember for all the best reasons. For more information about Labor Day weekend safety, visit the Kern County Public Health Services website.