Las Vegas shooting victims all died of gunshot wounds; coroner's report finds

Morgan Wheeler
8:36 PM, Dec 21, 2017
8:49 PM, Dec 21, 2017
las vegas shooting | stephen paddock | route 91 harvest festival | october 1 | bakersfield
Photo: Mark Saunders/KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - All 58 people killed during the massacre at the country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1 died of gunshot wounds, a Clark County Coroner’s report confirmed Thursday.

The report showed that none of the victims died from injuries related to their attempts to escape.

The deaths of all the victims killed by gunman 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival were ruled as homicides.

 "Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the mouth. Stephen Paddock's only wound and his death was ruled a suicide," said Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.

Fudenberg says he waited to release autopsy discoveries until all the families were given the information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News