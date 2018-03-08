Lawn care service app launching in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new lawn care app is coming to Bakersfield this month, just in time for all your spring yard work needs.

GreenPal says they connect homeowners with lawn care professionals. It's being called Uber for lawn care.

The company says you can list your lawn along with a date you want your lawn care done, and vetted landscapers bid on the properties.

Homeowners select who they want to work with based on a vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.

Once the service is completed, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can use the app to pay and set up future appointments.

The service has already launched in 21 other markets, including Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Diego.

