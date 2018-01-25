Leasing agent reports possible illegal pot grow in a home she was leasing in Cal City

10:41 PM, Jan 24, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Jan. 18 at 10:09 a.m. Cal City Police was dispatched to 9508 Evelyn Avenue because a leasing agent believed the person she was leasing the home to was using it to cultivate marijuana.

She told police she had left a 24-hour and 72-hour notice and that she was going to enter the residence.

When they arrived, they found multiple stacked pots and marijuana plants.

