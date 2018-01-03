Liberty High School not allowing UBER Eats deliveries during school day

Johana Restrepo
2:12 PM, Jan 3, 2018
UBER Eats prohibited at Liberty High
Liberty High School

Liberty High School is not allowing UBER Eats to make deliveries on its campus during school hours.

According to their website, it has become a disruption in their classes because students have to leave class to sign for their meals.

"Please plan accordingly to ensure your students have lunch other than UBER Eats," the school advised on their website.

