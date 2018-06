Bakersfield, Calif. - Monday evening, ABC premiered a new show called "The Proposal." The debut episode featured a local Bakersfield Police Officer, Mike Crowe.

Crowe lost part of his leg in a motorcycle crash in 2012 just a day before he was set to begin his first shift with BPD. He's competed in the Police and Fire Olympics.

The TV show is a Bachelor spin-off. Crowe was hidden behind a wall for a majority of the show while ten women answered questions about themselves. At the end of the show, he proposed to one of the women, Monica.

As of the show's debut Monday, Crowe said he and Monica are still together and happy.