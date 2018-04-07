Local church blesses bikes ahead of riding season

Johana Restrepo
1:50 PM, Apr 7, 2018
24 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local church blessed more than 200 bikes on Saturday ahead of riding season.

Father Miguel told 23ABC that the whole point of the Blessing of the Bikes event is for bikers to get off to a good start this season.

The 4th annual Blessing of the Bikes was held at St. Joseph's.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News