Local church collecting items for wildfire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local church is collecting clothing items for the victims of multiple wildfires burning across the state.

The Dove Creek Bible Church will be collecting items tomorrow, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are asking for:

Socks

Shoes

Underwear

Bras

Clothing

Jackets

Blankets

The Dove Creek Bible Church is located at 2244 Allen Road in Northwest Bakersfield. Donations can also be dropped off at Golden Valley High School during school hours. Golden Valley High School is located at 5818, 801 Hosking Avenue in South Bakersfield.