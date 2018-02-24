Local church holding winter coat drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As temperatures drop around town and you bundle up before going outside, consider those who may not have a coat to stay warm.

Cain Memorial AME Church is holding a winter coat drive on Saturday morning to help those in need.

The drive will be held in the church parking lot off California Avenue and R Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cain Memorial AME said the drive is focusing on helping those in the Mill Creek Park area but are not excluding anyone.