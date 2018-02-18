Local church hosts free medical, vision and dental clinic in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've been meaning to see a doctor for medical or dental reasons, a local church is hosting a free clinic on Sunday in east Bakersfield.

Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Church is holding the clinic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bernard Street near New Market Way.

There are no appointments and the services will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

The medical services include diabetes screening and education, illness diagnosis and minor treatments, health promotion and education, and blood pressure screening.

The vision services include eye exams and prescriptions.

The dental services include fillings, extractions, cleanings, restoration.

Organizers ask that people arrive early to make sure that they're seen. All services are free of charge.

The clinic is not for emergency care, such as chest pain, bleeding, premature labor or trauma. For emergencies, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.