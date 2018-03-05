Local college journalism programs win awards over weekend

Johana Restrepo
10:23 AM, Mar 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The journalism programs at CSUB and BC took home awards over the weekend at the Associate Collegiate Press Conference.

Cal State won four awards, including 1st Place in Best in Show for Best Broadcast and 2nd Place in Best in Show for Best Newspaper.

BC took home three awards, including for Best in Show in Best Newspaper and for Best in Show in Best Website.

