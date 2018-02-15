Local couple makes it official, ties the knot on Valentine's Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's a relationship that started in an unforgettable way at a well-known spot in Bakersfield, The Mint.

“I noticed her at the other end of the bar by the jukebox," said Oscar Delgadillo about his new wife, Jessica. “Talked by the light of the jukebox," she said.

Neither of them knowing that nine years in the future, they'd be exchanging vows and becoming husband and wife.

Their wedding, just across the street at the Padre Hotel, was a short notice decision that took Oscar by surprise.

“What do you mean get married in two weeks?” were the words that came out of the future groom's mouth when his future wife told him they'd be getting married in 14 days.

“It was just what I needed because I feel like if it was longer than two weeks I would’ve freaked out,” said Jessica.

The two agreed that there was no better day to become on than Valentine's Day.

“It’s wonderful that it’s on this day of love," said Jessica.

“Well at first I was kind of like well Valentine’s Day that’s a little too much, but then I thought what better day I guess," said Oscar, "it’s the day of love.”

The now Delgadillo's have known each other for nine years and were engaged for seven.

“We love each other so much and we just complete each other in such an amazing way,” said Jessica.

Both grateful for the wedding package only offered around Valentine's Day.

“I wanted something in between being eloped and having a big wedding and this is perfect,” Jessica said.

The pair not walking away from the night with big teddy bears or heart-shaped chocolate boxes, rather wedding rings.