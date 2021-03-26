Local group honors those lost in gun violence in Boulder, Atlanta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A small group of people gathered in Bakersfield to honor the lives lost in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia during the shootings. They brought candles and flowers to the vigil. The candles had the names of the 18 victims in both of those shootings whose lives were cut short and the flowers as part of spreading love and compassion.

"Loss is difficult in general especially when it is by a tragedy and I thought it was important for us to acknowledge what had taken place. Also, we have a community here that felt concerns so i thought it would be a good way to bring the community together and start an open dialogue and just know that we are all here as one," said organizer Mo Ali.

Ali said it is important to honor these lives and to pay attention to what is going on in the country because loss can happen anywhere and can be unexpected.