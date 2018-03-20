Local high school senior basketball all-star games to be held Wednesday

Cloudy
HI: 70°
LO: 56°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is hosting its fourth annual Senior All-Star Games on Wednesday night.
Senior high school basketball players will have one last chance to take to the hardwood, taking part in a three point contest, a dunk test, and of course one last game.
The games will be held at Centennial High School at 6 p.m.. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.
CSUB announced that R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert next month.
Black Panther is ruling Wakanda, the global box office and as of Tuesday, he is also the king of Twitter.
Court documents obtained by 23ABC show that a 17-year-old girl and a local teacher reportedly engaged in an "inappropriate texting…