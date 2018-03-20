Local high school senior basketball all-star games to be held Wednesday

Johana Restrepo
11:14 AM, Mar 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is hosting its fourth annual Senior All-Star Games on Wednesday night.

Senior high school basketball players will have one last chance to take to the hardwood, taking part in a three point contest, a dunk test, and of course one last game.

The games will be held at Centennial High School at 6 p.m.. Doors open at 5 p.m.

