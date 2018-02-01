Local man fights for his life against reoccurrence of rare leukemia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local man is fighting for his life against a rare case of leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant from someone of Hispanic descent.

A recent bone marrow drive held at Barber Honda saw 65 people sign up to become marrow donors for Sal Rivera, but more potential matches for Rivera are needed.

His family said they are grateful for the blood and platelet donations Rivera has received, as these are keeping him alive right now while undergoing chemotherapy prior to a bone marrow transplant.

Rivera is going through a lot of O- blood and platelets.

Rivera's family is hosting Sal's Blood Drive starting on Thursday Feb. 1 to Saturday Feb. 10.

The drive kicks off at the Bolthouse Donor Center located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other donations to Sal's Blood Drive can be made at 5901 Truxtun Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Donors can make an appointment or walk in.