Local realtors say homes for sale in southwest Bakersfield have been broken into

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 45°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local realtors say several homes for sale in southwest Bakersfield have been broken into over the last two days.
The Realtors Association said they've seen an increase in criminal activity in homes in the Campus Park and Windmere Areas.
23ABC reached out to the Police Department but we haven't heard back from them yet. We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a recent email scam that was brought to their attention.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) -- A man who stomped to death his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison has been sentenced to life in prison without…
Local realtors say several homes for sale in southwest Bakersfield have been broken into over the last two days.
A case involving a fatal DUI crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter last year was found to have enough evidence to go to trial.