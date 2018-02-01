Local realtors say homes for sale in southwest Bakersfield have been broken into

Johana Restrepo
4:11 PM, Jan 31, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local realtors say several homes for sale in southwest Bakersfield have been broken into over the last two days.

The Realtors Association said they've seen an increase in criminal activity in homes in the Campus Park and Windmere Areas.

23ABC reached out to the Police Department but we haven't heard back from them yet. We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

