Local singer, Lauren Kaff sings National Anthem in studio

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lauren Kaff, who sang the National Anthem for the Red, White and Blue Gala, benefiting local veterans joined us in studio to sing the National Anthem.

Lauren, who will be turning 12 in just a few days has sung at Condor's Ice Hockey games and Dodger Stadium.

She is a member of the Boys & Girls club and has also sung at "An Evening with Laura Bush" in town and in the Boys & Girls Clubs' "Music Fusion" performance team in Las Vegas.