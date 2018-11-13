Local singer, Lauren Kaff sings National Anthem in studio

Kelly Broderick
6:46 PM, Nov 12, 2018
4 hours ago
lauren kaff | singing | national anthem

Lauren Kaff, who sang the National Anthem for the Red, White and Blue Gala, benefitting local veterans joined us in studio to sing the National Anthem.

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lauren Kaff, who sang the National Anthem for the Red, White and Blue Gala, benefiting local veterans joined us in studio to sing the National Anthem.

Lauren, who will be turning 12 in just a few days has sung at Condor's Ice Hockey games and Dodger Stadium.

She is a member of the Boys & Girls club and has also sung at "An Evening with Laura Bush" in town and in the Boys & Girls Clubs' "Music Fusion" performance team in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News