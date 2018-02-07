Local teacher being honored with a scholarship for his success as an educator

Haze
HI: 81°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local teacher will be honored on Wednesday for his dedication to students and successes as an educator from Beardsley Junior High.
Print Centers has a passion to help Kern County teachers better provide supplies for their classrooms and students.
Every month of the school year, local teachers are nominated on Print Centers' Facebook page and the comment for the teacher with the most votes wins one-thousand-dollars for their classroom.
The teacher with the most overall votes at the end of the school year will win a five-thousand-dollar dream vacation.
There were nearly two dozen pedestrians killed in Bakersfield in 2017. On Wednesday, the City Council will decide on approving a plan that's…
A local teacher will be honored on Wednesday for his dedication to students and successes as an educator from Beardsley Junior High.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be taking place Wednesday from 10 a.m., on a new farm at the Kern County Fair and Event Center.