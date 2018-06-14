Local teen achieves perfect ACT score

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Centennial High School sophomore Angelina Cho was able to accomplish what not many have, she got a perfect score on her ACT exam.

Cho says it took months of preparation, sometimes studying simulated ACT practice exams for up to four hours at a time.

"I used those and analyzed mistakes I made," said Cho. "And even if I didn't make a mistake, the strategy behind it."

A perfect score on the ACT exam has only been accomplished by one-tenth of 1% of test takers.

"Even when I saw the results it was almost unbelievable. I was like all the hard work that I put in it came to fruition," said Cho.

While Angelina is setting herself up for a bright future ahead, she's still not sure what that might look like.

"I want to keep my horizons open," said Cho. "I don't want to put myself in this narrow tunnel. I want to experience everything because I actually love all of my subjects."

Angelina says through her volunteer work with the Centennial High School Interact Club and her own humanitarian work in London, she knows what kind of impact she hopes to have.

"I don't have a specific college or a specific plan or career plan," said Cho. "But what I do want to do is something that could help the world even if it is minor or major, anything that would help."