Local Veteran skydiving team and non-profit to take first jump

TAFT, Calif. - Comrades and Canopies, an all-Veteran skydiving team, will embark on their first level 1 free fall jump Saturday.

Local combat veterans will do their jump from Skydive Taft.

The non-profit wants to bring Veterans together through adrenaline and positive motivation.

Comrades and Canopies will be holding fundraisers this week to help cover the $1,800 cost to pay for the veterans' jumps.

According to local veteran Chad Garcia with Comrades and Canopies, fundraisers will be held at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse on Stockdale Highway on Wednesday, and at Salty's BBQ & Catering on White Lane on Friday.

Donations can also be made through the Comrades and Canopies Facebook page or by calling Garcia at 808-6658 or through SkyDive Taft.