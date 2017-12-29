Locals participate in active shooter training at Second Amendment Sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Do you know what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation? It's a scary thought, but important to think about.

A dozen people took part in a hands-on active shooter training at Second Amendment Sports in northwest Bakersfield Thursday night. The focus was on preparedness, which event organizers say is key to increasing your chances of survival.

While active shooting situations seem to be more of a recent occurrence, they're not new. Robert Dalessio with Second Amendment Sports says knowing what to do in these situations could be the matter of life and death.

"Times are changing, correct?" Dalessio said. "And this is not a new thing. The first active shooter situation actually happened in the late 1700's."

Dalessio leads the group in the training sessions. He says knowing what to do before finding yourself in one of these situations is crucial.

"I'm a big believer in knowing that knowledge is power, and it's always better to have knowledge then not need it than to need it and not have it," Dalessio said.

Dalessio emphasizes four main points in the training: evading, hiding, barricading and fighting. He says the most important part of the four-hour training is the hands-on scenarios.

The training sessions are for people of all ages and are $75 per person.

The next active shooter training that will be held at Second Amendment Sports on Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway will be on March 24.