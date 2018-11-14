Lumberjacks in East Bakersfield has closed its doors

Kelly Broderick
7:50 PM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A letter left on the restaurant's window has shown that Lumberjacks on Mount Vernon has closed its doors.

The note read:

To all our loyal customers who have supported Lumberjacks this past year! We are saddened to say that we will be closing the restaurant, today will be the last day.

We have appreciated you.

Thank you from all of us here at Lumberjacks.

23ABC has reached out to Lumberjacks for specifics on the closing.

